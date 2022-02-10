Dealer group Robins & Day rebrands as Robins & Day by Stellantis &You UK

Dealer group Robins & Day have announced a new identity after rebranding as Robins & Day by Stellantis &You UK.

This new name has been applied to all 54 of the group’s UK dealerships with the aim of aligning the firm more closely with Stellantis.

In November it was announced that Stellantis’ retail division in Europe would be rebranded as Stellantis &You, Sales and Services.

The latest announcement has seen Robins & Day launch a new website with the fresh name coming into use this month.

There will then be a transition period before the group is simply renamed Stellantis &You UK by 2023.

The news comes at an exciting time for Robins & Day with expansion plans underway for ‘multi-franchise opportunities’.

March will see the culmination of two projects that introduce the Fiat and Abarth brands to the existing Peugeot and Citroën showrooms in Sale and Birmingham Central.

The locations will offer new models including the iconic Fiat 500 Electric and Abarth range, whilst also providing full servicing and MOT facilities.

It is the latest multi-franchise deal to be struck by Robins & Day which currently deploys the approach at 17 dealerships.

James Weston, Robins & Day chief executive, said: ‘Robins & Day has a long heritage in the UK with over 100 years history.

‘We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer experience and working hard to anticipate customer needs.

‘The update to Stellantis &You UK encapsulates this and also highlights our focus on employee engagement at the core of our strategy, our new name marks the importance and commitment to this.

‘As a Stellantis manufacturer owned group this name change reinforces this connection.

‘We’re at an exciting point as our investment in premises and our digital marketplace to welcome new brands brings opportunity, we hope this new name will provide customers with even greater confidence.’