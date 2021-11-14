All change as Robins & Day to rebrand and Stellantis launches new commercial name for retail division

Manufacturer-owned dealership group Robins & Day is to change its name in the new year.

As of January, the PSA Retail business will instead be known as Robins & Day by Stellantis &You UK.

The news coincides with the announcement that Stellantis has a new commercial name for its retail division in Europe and Morocco.

Stellantis &You, Sales and Services is a result of the merger in February 2021 of PSA Retail – the ex-Groupe-PSA-owned retail division – with former FCA-Group-owned retail division Motor Village.

Stellantis said the new name would foster a sense of belonging among the combined 11,300-strong workforce in the 12 countries where it operates.

Robins & Day, which is to add all the Stellantis brands to its portfolio, said including ‘Stellantis &You UK’ would see it benefit from Stellantis’s heritage as one of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers, with the ‘&You’ relating to both customers and employees.

It has 30 locations in the UK, with 24 Peugeot, 16 Citroen, six DS, and seven Vauxhall new car franchise dealerships plus five Distrigo hubs.

Chief executive James Weston said: ‘Robins & Day has a rich heritage in the UK with over 100 years’ history.

‘We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer experience and working hard to anticipate customer needs.

‘The use of “&You” encapsulates this and also highlights our focus on employee engagement at the core of our strategy. Our new name marks the importance and commitment to this.’

He added: ‘As a Stellantis manufacturer-owned group, we’re focused on reliable mobility, electrification and sustainable performance – this name change reinforces this connection.

‘As we continue our investment in premises and prepare for the opportunity of new brands, we hope this new name will provide customers with even greater confidence.’

Meanwhile, Stellantis &You, Sales and Services sees a new state-of-the-art website.

The company said it would act as a digital one-stop-shop where people will be able to find the full range of services covering new and used car sales, aftersales services plus rent in a few clicks.

Anne Abboud, senior vice-president of Stellantis &You, Sales and Services, said: ‘Our new name bears a deep meaning and an aspirational promise for our collaborators and in the benefit of our customers.

‘All of our collaborators are eager to serve our customers at the level they deserve, with a human approach that characterises a landmark quality of service.’

Stellantis &You, Sales and Services is Europe’s second-largest automotive distribution company and aims to reach 25 per cent of online sales by 2025 and increase profitability by 50 per cent, while decreasing its physical footprint by the same amount, by the end of the decade.