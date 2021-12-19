Robins & Day becomes first Peugeot retailer in UK to adopt new corporate look

Robins & Day’s West London Peugeot dealership has become the first retailer in the UK network to sport the manufacturer’s new corporate identity.

Peugeot said work updating all its showrooms should be completed by next April in time for the new 308 arriving in store.

Customers visiting its stores will find refreshed showrooms with the updated brand logo as well as changes inside and outside.

The new 308 will be the first vehicle carrying Peugeot’s new lion emblem across the grille, tailgate, and, depending on the model, on the side panels.

It’s the 11th update to the iconic lion emblem since 1850 and features a roaring lion’s head within a coat of arms.

Peugeot said it represented its new position in the market as well as the brand’s evolution as it continues on the road to electrification, with a commitment to offer an electrified variant of all its models by 2024.

The new Peugeot 308 will have two plug-in hybrid powertrains from launch, with a fully electric variant completing the range in 2023.

Peugeot UK marketing director Steven Wass said: ‘The introduction of Peugeot’s new identity across our retail network allows us to demonstrate the progressive work we are doing to invigorate and develop our brand and model range.

‘Our new lion emblem reflects the work going on with our electrification strategy, as we are constantly looking forward to update our cars with the latest technological and design innovations.’