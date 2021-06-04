Fiat to go all-electric by 2030

Fiat has announced it will be a pure-electric car brand by the end of the decade.

In a press conference today (Jun 4), the Italian car firm said it will phase petrol and diesel models from 2025 and will become a car firm which builds purely electric cars by 2030.

The move coincides with Fiat’s plans to make the cost of entry to electric cars lower, while also improving charging infrastructure and helping to improve air quality.

Making the announcement, Olivier François, Fiat CEO, said: ‘It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries.

‘Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat.’

Currently, Stellantis-owned Fiat has just the 500 electric in its stable of EVs, though mild-hybrid powertrains have been used across the firm’s range of cars.

Francois also announced Fiat will be working to increase the availability of charging stations which could use solar panels as a form of energy.

In addition, Fiat has teamed up with architect Stephano Boeri – who was behind the ‘Bosco Verticale’, a vertical garden on the outside of a building that comprises 27,000 plants, creating a rooftop garden on the top level of the Lingotto building.

The firm’s former factory in Turin will house 28,000 plants in a way of helping to reduce air pollution.

Fiat’s announcement to go pure-electric follows similar statements from other car makers including Volvo, Jaguar and Ford.