First Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar is ready for customer

The first Aston Martin Valkyrie is ready for its buyer and the hypercar is now in full production, said the manufacturer.

Costing between £2m and £3m, the coupe – billed by Aston Martin as the first true road-going F1 car – is being built at the marque’s UK headquarters in Gaydon, with deliveries set for the coming weeks.

Aston Martin chief executive Tobias Moers said: ‘It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first-ever hypercar.

‘The Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit, but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car – an F1 car for the road.’

He added: ‘The Valkyrie is born out of the steadfast dedication of a large group of highly skilled engineers and technicians who have worked tirelessly to get Valkyrie to the production stage.

‘I’m sure our customers will be delighted with what they have achieved.’

It comes on the heels of the manufacturer announcing a near-trebling of revenue.

A total of 150 Valkyries are being built, with each one taking more than 2,000 man hours to create by hand.

They are all track-tested at Aston Martin’s facility at Silverstone, where a lot of the hypercar’s development has taken place. Former Aston boss Andy Palmer posted a tweet of it in action there nearly two years ago:

Incorporating F1 concepts and tech, it boasts a hybrid V12 powertrain developing 1,140bhp plus 900Nm of torque.