TrustFord opened its first SmartHub yesterday at Junction 32 Shopping Outlet in Castleford.

This is the first in a trail that could be rolled out across the country.

SmartHubs will takeover space at the shopping centres, and casually dressed staff will act as ‘product geniuses’ to talk customers through the vehicles.

They have so far been trialled in Turin, but this is the first in the UK.

We’re delighted that TrustFord SmartHub, our new & exciting retail experience located at Junction 32 Shopping Outlet in #Castleford is now open. Product specialists are on hand, with test drives also available. What’s more, we have the new Ford Transit Custom Nugget on display 🙂 pic.twitter.com/BaAQeyqxRw — trustforduk (@TrustFordUK) December 7, 2020

In November, TrustFord chairman and CEO Stuart Foulds spoke to Car Dealer about the new concept.

He said: ‘Ford have made a huge success of it in Turin and different parts of the world.

‘We have adopted the same principal and we’ll expand it across the UK.

‘It’s a more laid back atmosphere. Product geniuses can take people through the car’s features and benefits, there will be demonstrators in the car park and if they want to transact we can do that, but most of it will be done back in the main Ford store.’

At the SmartHub in Castleford, TrustFord also had the new Ford Transit Custom Nugget on display for shoppers to look at.