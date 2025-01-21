Car dealer Baylis Group opens its first Suzuki franchise in Cheltenham

Franchised car dealer Baylis Group has added Suzuki to its portfolio of brands with the opening of a new site in Gloucestershire.

Baylis Suzuki Cheltenham will be run by the locally-owned dealer group from a new state-of-the-art facility in Staverton.

It represents the group’s first Suzuki site, with the Japanese brand joining MG and Vauxhall in the Bayliss stable.

The new dealership, located at Meteor Business Park, Staverton has created up to 15 new jobs in the local area, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Dale Wyatt, director Automobile Suzuki GB PLC, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Baylis Group to the Suzuki network. This new dealership will provide customers with even greater access to our award-winning range of vehicles.

‘We are confident that Baylis Group will deliver exceptional customer service and provide residents in Cheltenham and Gloucester with a great buying experience.’

Andy Robbins, Director at Baylis Group, added: ‘We are excited to have now opened our new Suzuki dealership in Cheltenham.

‘This is a fantastic opportunity for us to bring the Suzuki brand to a wider audience in the area, expanding our offering across the south west.

‘Suzuki customers will be pleased to see some familiar faces as we have employed a few of the previous Suzuki dealer staff at the new dealership.

‘We look forward to welcoming customers to our new showroom.’