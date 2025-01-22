Auto Trader’s Catherine Faiers: Why I think you really should attend Car Dealer Live 2025

As we navigate the complexities of the economic and political landscape, it’s more important than ever to stay informed and connected.

It’s one of the reasons why I’m excited about this year’s Car Dealer Live, an event that Auto Trader headline sponsors and one that once again promises to be a source of insights and inspiration for all who attend.

Despite the uncertain environment, we’ve entered 2025 with momentum. The used car market is robust, with vehicles selling at near-record speeds and good levels of consumer demand.

But the market is also complex, and the challenges in the new car sector in particular are ever-present.

Car Dealer Live combines the best in data and industry intelligence with the best insights and instincts from the leaders in our industry – the retailers and manufacturers who are the driving force of automotive. In such a dynamic and competitive industry, this is the value of Car Dealer Live.

It is so worthwhile attending for the opportunity to hear from expert speakers and thought leaders, the franchise and independent retailers who offer unfiltered, unedited opinion about what other retailers should be doing to win.

These shared experiences and insights are invaluable in fostering a community that supports and learns from each other.

This year, I’m looking forward to the panel discussion featuring Daksh Gupta and Rachel Clift, who’ll be addressing the pressures within the motor trade and discussing how to look after staff.

Given the current economic picture, this topic feels especially pertinent. Ensuring the well-being of our employees while maintaining performance is a delicate balance, and their insights will undoubtedly provide practical advice for all attendees.

But the highlight for me is always the retailer panels, where you get to hear what really matters for the year ahead.

At Auto Trader, we pride ourselves on our market-leading insights, and so I’m excited to share some of our latest findings at the event.

My talk will highlight what the data is telling us we can expect from the year ahead, and what we believe retailers can’t afford to ignore. The fundamental need for accurate data and insight this year cannot be overstated. As ever though, I’ll try to let our data do the talking and then get out of the way so retailers can hear from other retailers.

Car Dealer Live is more than just an event; it’s a hub of inspiration, practical advice and guidance, run by retailers, for retailers. I look forward to seeing you there.

Catherine Faiers is the COO of Auto Trader, headline partner of Car Dealer Live 2025.

