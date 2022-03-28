Five staff at iVendi are promoted to new vice-president roles

Five members of staff at connected motor retail tech firm iVendi have been promoted to newly created vice-presidential positions.

Daniel Glenn, who joined in 2020, has been appointed as senior vice-president of technical operations.

He has been responsible for expanding iVendi’s technical teams, and will now represent them at board level, working with the executive teams to help deliver on its multi-year strategy.

Ian Jones has been made vice-president of client delivery, responsible for the strategy, management and delivery of service via the client delivery centre. He joined iVendi in 2017.

Jana Jones, who is unrelated to Ian and has been with the company for two years, has been named vice-president of marketing and communications.

In addition to overseeing marketing and delivering iVendi’s internal and external communications strategy, she will contribute to organisational strategic planning.

Meanwhile, Hector Riva-Palacio is iVendi’s new vice-president of leadership and talent development.

He joined iVendi in 2021 as head of learning and development, bringing in a wide-ranging leadership training programme.

His new role will see him ensure the company continues to develop future talent and help staff to realise their full potential.

Finally, Rob Severs, who joined iVendi in 2016, has become senior vice-president of products and insight.

His wealth of industry expertise and knowledge has seen him spending a lot of time leading and supporting iVendi’s product teams, aiding the launch of a number of key new products.

In addition to the vice-presidential appointments, Ryan Corner, who has been with iVendi for five years, has been made head of sales operations in a newly created post to support the firm’s goals in the UK and continental Europe.

Chief operating officer Richard Tavernor said the changes would strengthen the leadership team and enhance iVendi’s service across all areas of the business.

‘We know from experience that all of these people are highly capable, have made strong contributions to iVendi’s past successes and should continue to play a key part in the company’s future development.’

It aims to double its revenue in the next three years, and Tavernor said: ‘These expansion targets, which we previously announced towards the end of 2021, are extremely ambitious, but we have made a strong start and are confident that these new promotions will help us to reach our goals.’

Pictured clockwise from top left are Rob Severs, Daniel Glenn, Ian Jones, Ryan Corner, Jana Jones and Hector Riva-Palacio