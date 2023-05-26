Flagship Snows Group dealership agrees deal to sponsor major food festival

Snows Motor Group has been integrating into its local community after agreeing a sponsorship deal with a major food festival on the south coast.

Lexus Hedge End has been named as the main sponsor of Portsmouth’s Southsea Food Festival, which is taking place on July 15 and 16.

The event, which is put on by Portsmouth City Council, is set to be packed with more than 50 stalls from some of the best food and drink producers in the area.

Snows already has a major presence in the city, where it represents nine different brands – Seat, Cupra, BMW, Mini, Jeep, Abarth, Fiat, Mazda and Peugeot.

The Lexus Hedge End site which is sponsoring the event, is located around 15 miles away.

Jaimie Maddison, sales manager at Lexus Hedge End, said: ‘Lexus Hedge End are delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic event and we would like to thank Portsmouth council for giving us the opportunity to do so.

‘Lexus’ core values of quality, service and “omotenashi” are at the heart of everything we do which aligns perfectly with the food businesses showcasing their products. It will be a memorable event for everyone attending.’

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council, added: ‘Southsea Food Festival is a popular and important event for the local economy.

‘My thanks go to our sponsor and partners from the business community who contribute so much to make it happen.

‘More than ever, our high street and hospitality businesses need supporting. I urge residents and visitors to come along and see what our food and drink businesses have to offer.’

Lexus Hedge End is one of 50 or so franchised dealerships operated by Snows.

The group also runs five approved service centres and 13 used car centres, the newest of which is in Millbrook, Southampton, was formerly the flagship site of troubled used car retailer Cazoo.