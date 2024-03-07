Follow Car Dealer Live as it happens – breaking news from today’s motor industry conference

Welcome to our live blog from today’s (March 7) conference at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon.

Car Dealer Live will bring together a range of top car dealers and industry experts to speak about the issues facing the automotive industry.

Our team will be updating this page throughout the day with news from the sold-out event but you can still watch it as it happens by purchasing a streaming ticket here.

08:02 James Baggott writes:

We’re set up and ready to go with a big day of sessions for the motor trade here at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon. The chairs are laid out, the mics tested and the coffee is hot (which is handy as it’s very early).

I’m looking forward to a packed day chatting to some of the biggest names in the motor trade. Up first is Peter Vardy, our first headline interviewee. I caught up with him yesterday and know what he’s got to say will leave a lot in the room open-mouthed.

There have been plenty of rumours circulating about his business in recent weeks and today he’ll be setting the record straight about what’s really been going on.

08:50 Guests begin to arrive at Car Dealer Live 2024

Doors are open, guests are arriving and litres of coffee are being consumed. Our schedule of interviews and panels begins at 9.30am with our first interview with Peter Vardy starting shortly after.

9:35 Peter Vardy sets the record straight on his business

The Peter Vardy CEO kicks of Car Dealer Live with our first keynote interview and explains why he has decided to sell his used car dealerships and pull out of several car franchises, changing the focus of his business.

‘If there’s a price war, the Chinese will win’, he said, commenting on yesterday’s budget also and adding ‘the government doesn’t have the money to incentivise people to buy electric cars’ and that they ‘want you to buy an electric car more than consumers want to’.

9:51 James Batchelor, associate editor, Car Dealer writes:

Really candid conversation from Peter Vardy, particularly around the difficulty his operation is facing surrounding brand new electric cars. ‘It’s clear consumers don’t want them – they’re too expensive and there’s not enough places to charge them. The government cannot afford to support them.’

He’s on stage to a packed room – and everyone is hanging onto every one of his words. It’s wonderful such leaders such as Peter feel comfortable opening up about the difficulties his company are facing.

9:54 Vardy talks about redundancies in his business

Peter Vardy discusses the recent redundancies he’s had to make in his business, explaining that these were difficult decisions that had to be made and he believes he’s ‘balanced the books’ now.

He was positive about the future though, saying: ‘We’re quite confident and excited going forward but we’ve had to make some difficult decisions’.

10:03 James Batchelor writes:

Business has started well for our franchised dealer panel this year, but it’s clear there is an underling realism from them all. ‘It’s a case of “finger in the air”,’ says Robin Luscombe, ‘but you have to be agile – we are changing day by day’.

‘We are right-sizing the business to the market and the business we can expect,’ says Chris Wiseman, MD of Wessex Garages – he’s pleased with the way the year has started, but it conscious the year will likely get tougher. ‘There is a huge disconnect – EV market is good with the business market but the support needs to be with private, but it isn’t there.’

Chorley’s Sue Corkin added: ‘Like Robin says, it’s a day-by-day operation – you have to be thinking outside of the box otherwise we won’t be around for much longer’.

A question from the audience to Luscombe about Cazoo is met with his trademark wit and honesty.

10:11 Robin Luscombe says Cazoo is ‘gone’

Franchised dealer panellists were asked about yesterday’s Cazoo news and the Luscombe Motors MD didn’t hold back.

He said: ‘They’ve had it, finished, gone. They can’t just give up without a fight though. Looking at the share price yesterday I think Cazoo is worth less than my business now.’