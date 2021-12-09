Ford announces decision to scrap diesel versions of Kuga SUV after sales slump

Ford has announced it is dropping diesel versions of its Kuga SUV after low demand saw sales slump.

The Kuga is the second diesel to be withdrawn by Ford in recent times, after the same decision was made with the Fiesta last year.

The flops mean that the Focus is now the firm’s only passenger vehicle available with a diesel powertrain.

Bosses at Ford say that the slide in demand is down to an increased thirst for petrol and hybrid models.

The Kuga was previously available with a choice of a 1.5- or 2.0-litre Ecoblue diesel engines, which produced up to 187bhp.

However research found that diesels accounted for just ten per cent of Kuga sales.

With those options now gone, it leaves full-hybrid and plug-in options as well as Ford’s 1.5-litre Ecoboost petrol engine.

A spokesman for Ford said: ‘The petrol, full-hybrid and petrol plug-in are the future and where the demand is.

‘This move simplifies Kuga’s powertrain line-up to help customers understand and navigate increasing electrified engine options.’

Other than the Focus, the rest of the Ford range is now completely diesel free.

It means that the Fiesta, Puma, Mondeo, Galaxy, S-Max, Ecosport and Kuga are exclusively available as petrols or hybrids.

It follows a growing trend among buyers, which has seen diesel sales slump to just 5.1 per cent of car registrations last month.

As recently as 2014, diesel cars held a 50 per cent share of the market.