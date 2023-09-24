Ford dishes out prestigious President’s Award gongs to car dealers in England and Scotland

Staff at Bristol Street Motors Kings Norton Ford have been celebrating this week after the dealership won the prestigious Ford President’s Award for the second year running.

The prize, which is given to Ford’s top-performing dealerships, recognises businesses that go ‘above and beyond’ when it comes to customer service.

Judges rank firms on several criteria, including surpassing sales goals, achieving high levels of customer satisfaction and providing an unparalleled overall experience.

David Howe, general manager of the Birmingham-based dealership, said: ‘We are delighted to receive the Ford President’s Award, which reflects our unwavering dedication to our customers and our commitment to providing them with the best experience possible.

‘This accolade recognises the hard work and exceptional service demonstrated by our team, and I am proud of everyone involved.’

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors, under which Bristol Street Motors trades, said: ‘This is great news for Bristol Street Motors Kings Norton Ford and I’d like to congratulate David and the team on their achievement.’

The Ford President’s Award is among the most prestigious that the Blue Oval dishes out to its dealer network and Kings Norton Ford was among four Vertu Motors dealerships to be given the honour this week.

Also receiving the award were Cheltenham Ford, Stoke Ford and Glasgow Ford, which comes under Vertu’s Macklin Motors banner.

Mark Super, general manager of Macklin Motors Glasgow Ford, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to receive the Ford President’s Award, which recognises our commitment to providing our customers with the highest level of service, satisfaction and overall experience.

‘This accolade acknowledges the hard work and dedication of all colleagues, and we are grateful for this recognition.’

At present, just 340 out of Ford’s 5,000 UK dealers have earned the distinction.

Forrester also sent his congratulations to the three other sites.

Main image: David Howe (front), general manager of Bristol Street Motors Kings Norton Ford, with colleagues