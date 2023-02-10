Ford Fiesta named UK’s best-selling used car of 2022 in the same year Ford announced plans to axe model

In recent years the used car market has seen drastic change, with the industry coping amazingly with the effects of the pandemic.

However, despite the winds of change sweeping through the trade, some things still feel like they will never change.

No matter what anyone says or does, some things in life are certain: Death, taxes and the popularity of the Ford Fiesta.

Yes, despite Ford announcing plans to kill off its much-loved supermini once and for all, the Fiesta has once again been named Britain’s best-selling used car.

Figures released by the SMMT today (Feb 10) reveal a total of 288,639 Fiestas were sold in the UK throughout the whole of 2022.

The number placed the model almost 60,000 units clear of its long-term rival, the Vauxhall Corsa, which sold 229,454.

Also topping 200,000 used sales last year were the Volkswagen Golf (216,227) and the Ford Focus (213,821).

In a top ten dominated by superminis and hatchbacks, there was also room for the Vauxhall Astra (165,011) and the Mini (158,710).

Two BMWs also make the list in the form of the 3-Series (155,264) and the 1-Series (112,312) as well as the Volkswagen Polo (137,517) and the Audi A3 (114,801).

The news comes four months after Ford announced plans to axe the Fiesta, as well as the S-Max and Galaxy.

The final models are set to be built in June of this year as the Blue Oval looks to step up its electrification plans.

The Fiesta was the UK’s best-selling new car for 12 years in a row between 2009 and 2020 and in July 2014, Ford declared it to be the best-selling vehicle ever in the UK with over 4.1m sales since 1976.

