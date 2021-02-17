Ford has announced today that every vehicle in its European line-up will be powered by an electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain by 2026, prior to the firm going fully-electric by 2030.

The blue oval also stated that its entire commercial vehicle range would be zero-emissions capable – incorporating either an electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain – by 2024. Ford also expects two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales to be either electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

It comes as Ford plans to invest ‘at least’ $22bn (£15.86bn) in electrification through to 2025 – close to twice what the company had previously planned to invest in electric vehicle development.

Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, said: ‘We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020. Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience.

‘We expect to continue our strong momentum this year in Europe and remain on track to deliver our goal of a six per cent EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin as part of Ford’s plan to turnaround our global automotive operations.’

A new $1bn (£721m) investment in its Cologne vehicle assembly facility is at the core of Ford’s plans.

The modernisation of this plant will transform the existing vehicle assembly operations into the newly-titled Ford Cologne Electrification Center, which will be home to the firm’s first European-built electric passenger vehicle. It’s due to start production in 2023 – though Ford is already considering the creation of a secondary electric vehicle at the facility.

Rowley added: ‘Our announcement today to transform our Cologne facility, the home of our operations in Germany for 90 years, is one of the most significant Ford has made in over a generation.

‘It underlines our commitment to Europe and a modern future with electric vehicles at the heart of our strategy for growth.’

Ford’s announcement comes in the same week as Jaguar said it would become an all-electric brand by 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover said diesel will also be phased out from 2026, and by the end of the decade all of its models will be available with an EV derivative. The first all-electric Land Rover is scheduled for 2024.

Story by Jack Evans with additional reporting by James Batchelor