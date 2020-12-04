Ford was the top-selling manufacturer for November, shifting 10,569 vehicles during the month and giving it a 9.3 per cent market share, according to SMMT figures out today (Dec 4).

Unsurprisingly, that was down on 2019’s figure – a whopping 35 per cent decrease on the 16,238 it sold in November 2019.

Hot on its heels was Volkswagen at 10,096 units – down 34 per cent on November 2019’s 15,311 but still seizing an 8.9 per cent slice of the market.

Taking third place was BMW with 9,733 vehicles sold, giving it an 8.5 per cent market share but down 16 per cent on last November’s figure of 11,642 sales.

Meanwhile, discounting Chevrolet and Infiniti – which both had zero sales according to the SMMT – Alpine suffered the most, selling just nine vehicles, which was down 30.8 per cent on November 2019’s 13 units.

Next among the worst-performing manufacturers was Maserati – down 10.2 per cent from 49 to 44, followed by SsangYong, whose sales sank by 60 per cent from 120 to 48.

Smart, meanwhile, enjoyed a 141.5 per cent rise from 41 to 99 vehicles sold.

It was joined by Porsche as the only other manufacturer registering a positive result – up 16.7 per cent from 1,899 in November 2019 to 2,216 last month.

A new entry for November was Cupra, registering 55 sales for the month.

The Vauxhall Corsa was November’s best-selling car, with 3,718 shifted, putting the Volkswagen Golf in second at 3,625.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class, meanwhile, dropped two places from being October’s top performer to November’s third best player at 3,243.

Nissan’s Qashqai came in fourth with 3,073 units sold and the Ford Focus was fifth at 2,922.

The Mini was sixth, having sold 2,860, with the Ford Puma seventh with 2,552 units sold.

Meanwhile, with 2,526 sold apiece, the Ford Fiesta and Volvo XC40 were joint eighth, and Audi’s A3 came in tenth with 2,493 of the sub-compact executive car sold.