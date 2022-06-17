Four out of five new Ferraris will be electric or hybrid by 2030

Ferrari has revealed a ramped-up electrification strategy that will see four out of five of its models fully electric or hybrid by 2030.

Chief executive Benedetto Vigna said yesterday (Jun 16) the first electric car will be presented in 2025, with first deliveries the following year.

Just four Ferrari models – a fifth of the range – are hybrid cars at the moment.

But by 2030, 40 per cent will be fully electric and another 40 per cent hybrid.

Its first hybrid model was the limited edition LaFerrari, pictured above, which was launched in 2013 and capitalised on Formula 1 technology.

Vigna, a former technology entrepreneur who joined Ferrari from Geneva-based STMicroelectronics last September, called the electrification strategy ‘highly relevant’.

He told an analyst presentation: ‘Not only is it required by emissions regulations, but most importantly, we believe we can use the electric engine to enhance the performance of our cars, as we did already with our hybrid Ferrari.’

The luxury car company, which is based in the northern Italian city of Maranello, said it will unveil its long-awaited Purosangue utility vehicle in September.

Bearing the Italian name for ‘thoroughbred’, the Purosangue will comprise a maximum of 20 per cent of Ferraris produced during its cycle.

Ferrari plans to launch 15 new models between 2023 and 2026, including a new high-performance supercar.