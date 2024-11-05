Fraudster narrowly avoids jail for bogus car insurance claim as industry helps police investigate

A 43-year-old man who fraudulently claimed his BMW had been stolen and driven into a tree, in order to make a bogus insurance claim, has narrowly avoided jail.

The defendant, who has not been identified, admitted to a single charge of fraud by false representation in a landmark case, which was subject to a joint investigation by Essex Police and an insurance loss adjuster.

Claims Management & Adjusting Ltd (CMA) was brought in to investigate an insurance claim relating to a BMW M135i which had apparently been taken in a keyless car theft and crashed into a tree.

Essex Police had already found the car when the man falsely reported it as stolen – and was immediately issued with a crime number. This was then used to make an insurance claim, which CMA was asked to analyse on the basis of a few technicalities.

The claimant appeared at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on October 14, where, due to a guilty plea and ‘strong personal mitigation’, his 12-week prison sentence was suspended.

He must, however, undertake rehabilitation activity and pay £1,159.45 to insurers in compensation.

Philip Swift, a former police detective and now Technical Director at CMA, said: ‘Without revealing too much, there were aspects to the claim which immediately set alarm bells ringing.

‘A keyless theft generally indicates professional criminal involvement, whereas wrapping the newly acquired asset around a tree suggests quite the opposite.

‘While the suspended custodial sentence is lenient in our opinion, we thank Essex Police for what is still a great result.

‘This case is a perfect example of the modern insurance industry and law enforcement working in partnership. It is a sign of things to come and should serve as a warning to anyone contemplating making a spurious car insurance claim.

‘A crime reference number is no longer your golden ticket to a guaranteed payout.

‘Our unique methodology is based on the 20-year-old Kent Police initiative, Project Igneous, which revealed that up to 30% of vehicle theft claims are likely dishonest in some way.

‘On behalf of the UK insurance industry and honest motorists, we are identifying ever more suspicious claims, providing much-needed support for our overworked police forces.’

Pictured: Basildon Magistrates’ Court (via PA Images)