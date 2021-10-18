Fuel your growth plans with Haydock’s stock funding

Having the right stocking plan can significantly increase your buying power and help you to reach your growth objectives.

Whether you wish to expand by stocking more vehicles or stocking a different type of vehicle, Haydock Stock Finance can help.

Headed by stock finance specialist Simon Bryant, Haydock Stock Finance was launched last month (Sep 2021) by supportive business finance specialists Haydock Finance, whose lending will exceed £500m by the end of the year.

He said: ‘We have developed our stocking plans for independent dealers of cars and light commercial vehicles who have traditionally favoured self-funding, bank loans or overdraft facilities or other, less favourable stock funding options.

‘Our stocking plans are a smarter way to buy stock, giving you up to 240 days of funding and freeing up your cash.

‘We have listened to dealers in our marketplace and believe we have delivered an attractive proposition with flexibility around the profile of the vehicles we will fund, the value we will fund and how we deliver the funding to our dealers.

‘We cater for dealers buying stock from any source. The solution is fully automated and feed-driven from the dealer management system.

‘This means our dealers spend less time adding and removing vehicles from funding and more time buying and selling those vehicles.

‘If you think a stocking plan is something that could help your forecourt to grow, we have three regional managers working across the UK who thrive on helping dealerships get the right funding plans in place.’

Chris Moore is the regional manager for the Midlands and Wales. He has 21 years of industry experience and is looking forward to working with dealerships to help them maximise their profits.

Second regional manager Danny Page covers the south of England and brings a wealth of experience to the team.

He believes that there is a gap in the market for a lender that can provide flexible solutions and great customer service with transparent and competitive pricing and fees.

Covering the north of England and Scotland is regional manager Andy Poole.

With 25 years of experience, he thrives on building new and lasting relationships with his dealer network.

Karen Mouatt heads up the very experienced operations team.

She was instrumental in specifying the very latest version of a market-leading wholesale finance system to enable the efficient, automated funding of vehicles.

She is proud that the work undertaken to set a dealer up with the correct structure and the training given means only a very small percentage of vehicles require any manual intervention at all to obtain funding.

Bryant summarised: ‘I am delighted that we have a such a strong proposition to offer dealers.

‘Haydock has a rich history of supporting SMEs, and bringing that experience into a sector I know well is incredibly exciting.’

Pictured at top from left are Danny Page, Andy Poole and Chris Moore