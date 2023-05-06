Full speed ahead as Porsche Centre Preston signs Supercup deal with Adam Smalley

Porsche Centre Preston has agreed a sponsorship deal with rising star racing driver Adam Smalley.

It will be supporting him for the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup race at Silverstone as part of the British Grand Prix.

The centre’s logo will appear on the 22-year-old’s car and be displayed in the British Racing Drivers’ Club when the event takes place between July 7 and 9.

The deal also includes exclusive coaching for Porsche Centre Preston customers who want to get the most out of their car on the track.

Smalley will serve as a driver coach for customers and share exclusive social media content from the race.

Porsche Centre Preston MD Tom Fox, pictured with Smalley, said: ‘We are thrilled to be backing Adam Smalley for the Porsche Supercup race at the British Grand Prix.

‘We’re pleased that we’ve been able to support a local driver.

‘He’s a gifted competitor and we can’t wait to see how he gets on.

‘Better still, part of the agreement means some customers will enjoy unrivalled access to Adam and the team for an unforgettable racing experience.’

Smalley is a rising star in the racing world, having already won the title in three Ginetta championship races.

He also scooped the 2022-2023 Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior Scholarship Award in November 2021, succeeding Harry King.

Smalley said: ‘I’m incredibly grateful for the support of Porsche Centre Preston. Their backing has allowed me to compete in the Porsche Supercup and showcase my abilities on the international stage.

‘I couldn’t have done it without their support, and I’m looking forward to representing them on the track.’

The Porsche Supercup starts its 31st season at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola between May 19 and 21.

2023’s eight-event calendar will also feature races at prestigious venues such as Monaco and Spa-Francorchamps, finishing in Monza in September.