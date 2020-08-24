G3 Remarketing has announced it’s building the UK’s largest purpose-built auctions facility.

Located just off junction 32 of the M62 in Yorkshire and within the busy M1, M62 and A1 triangle, the £12m facility sits on a 14-acre site and will have the capacity to remarket 50,000 cars a year, more than double the firm’s current capacity.

G3 says the new facility provides ‘optimum vehicle workflow’ and shakes up the whole process from start to finish by relying on digital systems.

The pre-sale process begins with a ‘drive-through’ vehicle inspection system that uses more than 20 cameras to inspect up to 85 vehicles per hour. G3 says that as it was the first auctions firm to introduce 360 vehicle imagery, the new inspection system will be further enhanced by new multi-turntable imaging studios.

G3 will also be providing extensive onsite de-fleet and refurbishment facilities with a new 14,000sq ft centre located adjacent to the main remarketing hub.

The site also features up to 250 EV fast-charge points to support the expected demand for electric and hybrid vehicle remarketing, and the building relies on green technologies like solar power and water recycling.

New software systems and an upcoming buyer’s and vendor app will be also introduced.

G3 has also created interactive 360-degree virtual reality tours to highlight the key elements of the new centre and have distributed over 1,000 branded Google Cardboard VR headsets to selected partners across the industry.

The new facility got the green light after increased demand saw G3 outgrow their current four-acre auction site.

The business will relocate all staff to a contemporary office workspace created within the new auction facility as well as generating up to 30 new roles in the local area to support the expansion plans.

Work began on the new site in March and the facility is scheduled to launch in January 2021.

G3 Remarketing founders Matt Dale and Amanda Holtby says the programme is the largest seen in the industry for 20 years.

The news comes at a time when during lockdown auction rooms were shut – and remain so for many firms – and online remarketing grew in popularity.

Joint managing director Matt Dale said: ‘It’s exciting to be able to announce this “good news story” to the industry.

‘While there has been a seismic shift to online-only auctions in reaction to the events of this year, we truly believe that a mix of digital and physical solutions will be essential to supporting the automotive trade long into the future, and that’s exactly why we’re investing heavily to create a true omni-channel experience to seamlessly merge both in our ever-changing industry.

‘Everything we’re building is customer-centric, so it’s been imperative to us throughout the design process that we really harness the essence of what has made our G3 auction events so popular in recent years.

‘The centre will be packed with technology that has genuine purpose to help us open the best remarketing, refurbishment and asset management experience anywhere in the UK.’