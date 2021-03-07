The end of lockdown is in sight – but with a good few weeks yet to go before dealerships can reopen you might still be feeling in need of a lift.

A gadget could be just the job – after all, who doesn’t love a good gadget?

Anything that can make life easier, simpler and cooler is always welcome, and there are plenty for the avid motorist.

We’ve picked out some of the best around at the moment for a variety of budgets.

Defender Signal Blocker (£5)

Keyless vehicle theft is a real concern for motorists at the moment, with tech-savvy thieves finding ways to relay a wireless key’s signal and gain access to a car – all without the owner having any idea.

The solution is a Faraday pouch, which is based on the Faraday cage principle.

The metal-lined pouch block a key’s signals, stopping thieves in their tracks. The Defender Signal Blocker is one of the best, and as a bonus, it’s only £5.

Lego Jeep Wrangler (£44.99)

Okay, so a Lego kit isn’t exactly a gadget, but we still think this model qualifies for the list simply because of how impressive it is.

Designed to mimic a Wrangler Rubicon, it gets chunky off-road tyres and even articulated suspension.

Made up of 665 pieces, the Wrangler model will certainly help to brighten a dreary winter afternoon.

Handirack Inflatable Roof Bars (£70)

Need a set of roof bars but don’t want to go to the extent of fitting a full metal set?

The Handirack could be the ideal option. It’s made up of two sets of ‘tubes’ that once inflated form a ‘rack’ you then attach to a car’s roof.

Once inflated via the included hand pump, fitting them takes under 10 minutes and you then use them much like a regular rack.

It’s great for people who don’t want to fit a traditional system all the time, eg, surfboarders.

Nextbase 622GW Dashcam (£219)

The popularity of dashcams has grown immensely in recent years, particularly as courts have begun accepting footage captured on them in insurance cases.

The features they pack have increased too and Nextbase is one of the biggest names.

Its 622GW films in clear 4K and incorporates what3words tech that can relay your co-ordinates within a three-square-metre area should you be involved in an incident.

Seasucker Talon Bike Rack (£329.99)

It might be pricey, but Seasucker’s Talon Bike Rack is an excellent way of transporting your bicycle if you don’t want to go down the conventional roof rack route.

Suction pads attach it to the roof of any vehicle, on to which you then place your bike.

To take it off, you simply release the pressure on the suction mount and it pops free.

Taking up barely any room, the Talon can handle mountain and road bikes and works on nearly every make and model.

This feature first appeared in Car Dealer issue 155. For more like it, view the latest edition by clicking below.