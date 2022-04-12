Log in

News

Gallaghers Motor Company takes on SsangYong franchise

  • Family-run firm adds SsangYong to its portfolio
  • Established in 1963, Gallaghers already has franchises with MG, Isuzu and Subaru
  • Full range of models available, including electric SUV

Time 3 mins ago

SsangYong has bolstered its UK dealer network with the appointment of Gallaghers Motor Company.

The family-run business, established in 1963, operates a showroom and five-bay workshop on Manchester Road, Warrington.

Gallaghers already holds franchises with MG, Isuzu and Subaru, and has now added the South Korean 4×4 specialist to its portfolio.

Advert

The showroom is run by a team of five sales people with a combined experience 120 years in the motor trade, who can also provide video chat and vehicle walkarounds for distance viewings.

The full range of SsangYong models is on offer at the showroom, including the recently launched pure-electric Korando e-Motion.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motor UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Gallagher Motor Company to the SsangYong franchise and to extend our representation in the northwest.

‘The team has a wealth of experience and an outstanding reputation which will ensure an excellent customer journey.’

Advert

Matthew Ambrose, operations director for Gallaghers, added: ‘Here at Gallaghers Motor Company, we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional customer experience and on retaining future business by developing strong relationships with our customers.

‘We look forward to working with the team at SsangYong and to welcoming our customers and introducing them to the SsangYong brand.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51