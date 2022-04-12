Gallaghers Motor Company takes on SsangYong franchise

SsangYong has bolstered its UK dealer network with the appointment of Gallaghers Motor Company.

The family-run business, established in 1963, operates a showroom and five-bay workshop on Manchester Road, Warrington.

Gallaghers already holds franchises with MG, Isuzu and Subaru, and has now added the South Korean 4×4 specialist to its portfolio.

The showroom is run by a team of five sales people with a combined experience 120 years in the motor trade, who can also provide video chat and vehicle walkarounds for distance viewings.

The full range of SsangYong models is on offer at the showroom, including the recently launched pure-electric Korando e-Motion.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motor UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Gallagher Motor Company to the SsangYong franchise and to extend our representation in the northwest.

‘The team has a wealth of experience and an outstanding reputation which will ensure an excellent customer journey.’

Matthew Ambrose, operations director for Gallaghers, added: ‘Here at Gallaghers Motor Company, we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional customer experience and on retaining future business by developing strong relationships with our customers.

‘We look forward to working with the team at SsangYong and to welcoming our customers and introducing them to the SsangYong brand.’