Garden centres will be allowed to open on Wednesday (May 13) as part of the prime minister’s plan to get the economy moving again – but there is no word yet on car dealerships.

Downing Street has briefed reporters ahead of prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement at 7pm tomorrow on what the plan to ease lockdown restrictions could look like.

The PA news agency was told nursery bosses will have to ensure shoppers obey social distancing measures and will be expected to put restrictions in place, including queuing systems and installing perspex shields to protect till staff.

A senior government source said: ‘Garden centres are typically large open-air spaces where the risk of transmission of coronavirus is lower.

‘With strict social distancing measures in place we believe they can open safely from next week.’

Many car dealers have already put in place similar measures in preparation for reopening.

Car dealerships – which operate similar large open air forecourts – could easily operate in similar ways, in fact many believe in a safer fashion as customers could be booked in for appointments only to reduce queuing and increase social distancing.

This week we reported how Wessex Garages has prepared its dealerships and produced a video to share with customers to ease their fears.

Briefing reporters yesterday, Downing Street also confirmed quarantining foreign visitors was being ‘looked at’ as a way of guarding the country against a second peak in the transmission rate.

Reports suggest visitors to the UK will be expected to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival – and face masks are to be recommended to be worn by those returning to work.

A report by The Times says those visiting the UK will have to fill in a digital form and declare an address where they will then be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

The strict clampdown on visitors is set to be part of a ‘road map’ revealed by the PM during his address to the nation in which he will set out the stages for lifting the lockdown.

The PM will also recommend workers wear masks when they do return to work and when using public transport, The Daily Telegraph reported.

And it is understood ministers are preparing to recommend that commuters use bicycles for journeys to work, in a bid to reduce the number of people using public transport.

Car dealers are hoping they will be given news of when they can reopen too.

Dealers and manufacturer bosses Car Dealer Magazine has spoken to believe May 18 will be the day they’re allowed to go back to work, but following a strict set of guidelines.

These could include one entrance and exit for a dealership, two metre distances marked out on floors, appointments only for customers and hand sanitising stations.

The guidelines dealers and manufacturers felt were sensible were drafted with trade groups and submitted to the government to consider as part of its plans due to be unveiled tomorrow.

Jaguar Land Rover boss Rawdon Glover told Car Dealer Magazine this week (see the video above) that he was part of the group that drew them up. He believes the guidelines are achievable for dealers of all sizes and that they’d be back to business on May 18.

He said: ‘I was hoping it might be the May 11, and ultimately the government will decide and clearly it is their decision, but I think it’s looking likely to be the 18th of May at the earliest, if you push me for a date.

‘The guidance we are developing is saying that wherever possible within sales and aftersales we would be looking at appointments only.

‘Clearly we need to make allowances occasionally for when customers do come in, but it is about making sure customers do understand that and it’s for their safety.’

It is thought the lockdown lifting may follow the same process as Ireland in five phases, slowly opening up businesses during the remainder of the year.

