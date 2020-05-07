A video showing how one dealer group has prepared its sales and servicing sites for a potential reopening has been published today – giving a hint at the steps others may need to take too.

Wessex Garages has released the video which will be used to show customers how the group’s sales and servicing departments have been set up to adhere to social distancing.

Car Dealer Magazine reported earlier this week how many dealers have already spent thousands on preparations for reopening.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is due to announce how he will begin to ease lockdown measures on Sunday and there are hopes this could mean dealers are able to start getting back to work as soon as May 18.

However, despite leaked draft government documents giving a hint at what the rules may be for dealers, no one actually knows for sure.

The Wessex Garage video shows chairs have been moved back two metres from sales desks and contactless drop-off zones put in place for keys in servicing departments.

It says the group has also introduced strict two metre social distancing rules in all branches, one way systems for customers to follow and explains that hot drinks will not be served to customers.

The group has also installed large screens at service and parts desks and technicians working on customer cars will adhere to social distancing, as well as wearing masks and gloves.

Wessex Garages managing director Chris Wiseman – who runs Nissan, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai and Renault dealers – shared pictures of his dealerships earlier this week preparing for the return.

In a social media post, he said: ‘Aftersales teams are back in and the dealerships are prepped and ready. Customer demand is high with no shortage of bookings.

‘Service departments are back open fully on May 11. Our colleagues have really stepped up to make sure we are ready to reopen sales when the time is right. Safe and professional is the only way.’

Wessex Garages will also cover the steering wheels, seats, gear levers and mats of customer cars while they are being worked on and they’ll be sanitised when the work is finished.

The video presenter says: ‘The health and safety of colleagues and customers is of paramount importance to us and during the current Covid-19 pandamix we have implemented a social distancing policy across all of our dealerships.’

No one currently knows exactly what the government will request dealers to put in place as part of the guidelines to allow them to get back to work.

A group of dealers and car manufacturers have fed back their advice on a draft document via the SMMT to the government this week, but even now there is no detail on what dealers will have to do.

The SMMT has confirmed the draft document is in progress and is due to be released soon, once the government has confirmed its plans.

Jaguar Land Rover boss Rawdon Glover told Car Dealer yesterday he had been part of the group consulting on the guidelines and believed it could mean appointments only for customers.

He said: ‘I was hoping it might be the May 11, and ultimately the government will decide and clearly it is their decision, but I think it’s looking likely to be the 18th of May at the earliest, if you push me for a date.

‘The guidance we are developing is saying that wherever possible within sales and aftersales we would be looking at appointments only.

The unconfirmed plans have led to many dealers spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on PPE and other measures in preparation for getting back to work.

Chris Wiseman, Wessex Group MD, will be appearing on Car Dealer Live on Tuesday, May 12.

