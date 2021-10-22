GardX AD-Vantage undergoes rebrand and relaunches as Fuel Digital, powered by GardX

GardX has announced it has rebranded its GardX AD-Vantage image and sales video platform.

‘Fuel Digital, powered by GardX’ is the new name for the division, and the rebrand comes as GardX renews its focus on delivering first class online solutions to dealers and OEMs.

Fuel Digital brings together a suite of products to provide a professional, structured and profitable solution for car dealers while improving the consumer car-buying journey, says GardX.

The services comprise five key steps in the online car-buying journey from initial research phase/inquiry to a customer making a vehicle purchase, moving through the ownership stage and then retaining their business when they buy their next car.

Building on GardX AD-Vantage’s success with both SpinCar 360 and B2See video, Fuel Digital’s launch coincides with the introduction of GardX’s new Sales AI digital solution.

Sales AI is a new piece of AI (artificial intelligence) technology that’s designed to enable a dealer’s sales team to focus entirely on selling vehicles by responding to all digital leads via email or text within two minutes, 24/7.

GardX quotes 45 per cent of customer leads are submitted out of hours, meaning AI technology can handle customer inquiries even when dealers are closed.

GardX director Billy Coutin said: ‘With 25 per cent of cars set to be sold online by 2025, our integrated range of digital solutions puts retailers in the driving seat to manage their customers more efficiently.

‘We can help them increase engagement levels, generate more leads and ultimately improve sales, which can only be good news in this post-pandemic online environment.’

Coutin added: ‘We would also like to welcome Nick Brunton to the team, who will be responsible for heading up sales within the Fuel Digital business.

‘He has worked with automotive retailers for over a decade and understands the pain points and modern-day challenges of managing leads and selling cars online.’

Brunton joins Fuel Digital from Carwow, where was head of sales and head of its account director team, working with dealer group customers and prospects.

Prior to that, he was head of sales and development at Premia Solutions, a niche insurance product provider.

Brunton has spent the past four months fine-tuning the Fuel Digital product offering and customer journey for vehicle dealers and OEMs prior to launch.

‘GardX is renowned for being an industry innovator and Fuel Digital helps retailers and OEMs to optimise their customer journey at a time when more consumers than ever are researching, sourcing and buying new and used cars online,’ said Brunton.

‘With new additions to our product range such as Sales AI, our digital proposition is second to none,’ he added.