GardX Group completes latest acquisition and launches new AI video automation platform

GardX Group has acquired the award-winning B2See Video Solution in a strategic move for the company, designed to deliver scale on the global stage.

B2See, a leader in the automotive video sector, has been partnered with GardX Group for a number of years. In this recent deal, GardX Group has acquired the business and full operational control, relaunching under the new name XccelerAite.

Billy Coutin, chief executive officer of GardX group, said: ‘This acquisition is incredibly important for the group and is a key future growth engine worldwide.

‘We have been involved in the digital sector since 2016 reselling third-party automotive solutions, but this acquisition enables us to own and build-out our own proprietary technology and operations.’

XccelerAite houses a suite of AI powered solutions that enables automotive retailers and OEMs consistent, scalable, automated and AI-powered videos.

These solutions are for clients of all sizes and requires zero operational changes, delivering high-quality outputs at scale within minutes across a multitude of different channels and platforms.

Coutin added: ‘We are extremely pleased to unveil the new brand XccelerAite and relaunch the platform after a large seven-figure investment into a complete technical rebuild and overhaul.

We are confident this new AI-powered solution will have transformative results for clients in driving efficiencies, ensuring consistency and increasing conversions.

‘Whilst the UK remains a core market, we are also looking to roll this out across the globe. We already have strong global partnerships with the likes of Impel, where our solution is live across thousands of their dealers in the UK and US.

This news comes only weeks after the announcement that the group has also acquired its distribution partner in the Middle East as a major part of a wider ‘international growth plan’.

Further details on XccelerAite can be found here.