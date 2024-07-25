GardX Group agrees takeover deal of distribution partner in Middle East and North Africa

GardX Group has completed a major deal to acquire its long-standing distribution partner in the Middle East and North Africa.

The company has agreed a takeover of the Dubai-based GardX International General Trading (GITG), which has been its distribution partner in the regions for around 20 years.

That period has seen the distribution firm supply some of the area’s biggest automotive companies, including Al-Futtaim, Abdul Latif Jameel, Al Sayer, Ali & Sons, Gargash, Al Mana, Al Jaidah, Al Jomaih, Almajdouie and Naghi Group.

The acquisition will see the majority of staff now reporting under the GardX Group umbrella with chief operating officer, Stuart Tyre, overseeing a local office in Dubai.

Commenting on the deal, Tyre said: ‘The acquisition is part of a broader international growth plan.

‘We see huge potential in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and it is a core focus area for our future growth. In directly owning our distributor in MENA it will allow us to provide a more commercially compelling proposition to dealers and OEMs in the region.

‘Furthermore, we see this as a perfect strategic hub for our wider Asia-Pacific operations.’

Following the acquisition former GIGT managing director will continue to support the business.

For existing clients in the region GardX Group insists ‘it is very much business as usual’ with the existing client development team remaining in place.

Tyre added: ‘This investment is testimony to our ongoing commitment to the region where we plan to extend our in-market presence and resources.

‘We look forward to working with new and existing clients across all MENA markets to unlock mutual growth opportunities.’