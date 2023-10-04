GardX launches digital ‘ecosystem’ to increase sales of value-added products

GardX has launched a new system aimed at increasing sales of value-added products for car dealers and OEMs.

Called GardX Connect, it’s also dedicated to boosting customer engagement.

The company, which specialises in vehicle protection and insurance products as well as digital products, says GardX Connect gives ‘a seamless new source of competitive advantage in the evolving automotive landscape’.

It adds: ‘At a time when many organisations are seeking to optimise business growth and maximise conversions and profitability, the solutions delivered through GardX Connect are critical in preparing the industry for the customer of the future.’

GardX Connect serves as a data-driven enabler for performance-focused strategy and decision-making, with core supporting services such as marketing, analytics and optimisation all key foundational facets.

It’s available as a fully adopted ‘ecosystem’ or can be integrated into existing business processes and systems.

Dylan Haskell, chief revenue officer of GardX Group, said: ‘GardX has been supporting clients to maximise their value-added product sales for over 20 years.

‘GardX Connect isn’t about GardX “owning” the digital space – far from it.

‘It’s about advancing our industry and helping clients through digitalisation and to enable them to meet their obligations under Consumer Duty.

‘Ultimately, we want to put the end customer in the driving seat and allow our clients to engage, interact and transact throughout their journey on the channel that the customer chooses at their convenience.

‘We have a suite of data-driven digital solutions and support services that clients can leverage to achieve this. This is a compliant system clients can rely on, based on real-time insights and a constant optimisation approach.’

It’s been in development for two years as well as undergoing customer-facing trials, and GardX says the ‘pioneering’ ecosystem and support services will mean ‘revolutionary benefits to value-added product opportunities’, thanks to ‘intuitive automation’ plus sales optimisation.

GardX Group CEO Billy Coutin added: ‘We’re at a pivotal time in our industry and GardX Connect will provide the antidote to many of the new and emerging challenges faced by dealers and OEMs.

‘Enhanced processes, online-to-offline interactions, transparency through real-time reporting, seamless integrations, improved customer experiences, enhanced value-added product growth and superior customer care are just some of the benefits GardX Connect will deliver.

‘Connect is a system created to democratise digitalisation. Our industry doesn’t need another system that sits in a silo, offering limited impact in isolation.

‘That’s why Connect has been created to integrate endlessly, meaning no matter what the digital maturity of a dealership is, they can use it as the foundation of their digital future.’

Coutin said that it would add different features to make ‘a one-of-a-kind ecosystem specifically designed to maximise value-added product opportunities and create a competitive advantage’.

Chief operating officer Stuart Tyre said: ‘We believe that GardX Connect is the first of its kind that purely focuses on maximising opportunities and growth for value-added products.

‘This enables GardX to connect to our clients and industry partners, to provide a seamless and connected customer experience.

‘We see the Connect ecosystem as a truly transformational development – for GardX, our clients, our partners and the industry as a whole.’

Main composite image copyright © Blackball Media 2023