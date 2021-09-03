Genesis announces plans to go all-electric from 2025

Genesis has announced plans to go all-electric from 2025 as part of an ambitious target to eventually become carbon neutral.

The South Korean firm says it will begin to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles with the aim of only releasing electric cars from 2025.

The luxury brand will then aim to be a carbon neutral brand by 2035 – the first time that a company within the Hyundai Motor Group has made such a pledge.

The ‘dual electrification strategy’ which will see the firm developing both hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles.

Bosses have also pledged to create ‘next-generation technology’ that is able to get the best possible efficiency from lithium-ion batteries.

Genesis only recently entered the UK market but has been operating in other countries since 2015.

It is set to release one of its first electric vehicles next year in the form of the GV60 crossover.

Jay Chang, global head of Genesis: ‘I am extremely excited to announce the new vision of Genesis for a sustainable future as we open a new chapter in our history.

‘As we continue to design a new dimension of customer experience and build an authentic relationship with our customers, Genesis will take audacious steps to lead the age of electrification into the sustainable future.’

Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis, added: ‘Our new electric lineup is the perfect platform to increase our interface with our customers.

‘We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.’

Genesis is also aiming to become a 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030.

It wants to create an eight-strong EV line-up – as hinted towards by an image released yesterday (Sep 2).