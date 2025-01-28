Genesis to axe ICE models before the end of the year as brand unveils ambitious future plans

Genesis is to axe its remaining petrol and diesel models before the end of the year, as it looks ahead to an all-electric future.

Hyundai’s premium sub-brand says it will continue to sell ICE-powered cars at its UK dealer network until its current stocks have been shifted, at which point they will not be replaced.

This year will also see the South Korean outfit launch refreshed versions of its GV60 and GV70 SUVs, as well as its G80 saloon.

Despite ditching purely petrol and diesel vehicles, the outfit says it will be introducing hybrid versions of all its models over the coming years.

The refreshed models will receive updated styling and increased electric ranges, but no further details have yet been released.

The car manufacturer will also introduce its ‘Magma’ performance focussed range of vehicles in 2025, starting with the GV60.

These models will get increased power, performance styling kits and sportier interiors. They are designed to rival the likes of BMW’s M models and will bring elements of Hyundai’s performance ‘N’ brand to its premium arm.

Confirming the news, Jonny Miller, brand director for Genesis Motor UK, said: ‘Since arriving in the UK, Genesis has led the way in premium electrification.

‘As a brand, we’ve established our presence in the markets with award-winning cars and customer service excellence.

‘We are committed to responding to customer and market feedback, and we’re confident our transition to an electric range, joined by future hybrid models, is the right direction.

‘Our commitment is to a rich and varied portfolio which includes premium electrified and high-performance drivetrains alongside exciting new segment entries, all tailored for our European customers.

‘With these new products we will see a focused market expansion beyond our current UK, German and Swiss businesses.’

Genesis is aiming to become a carbon neutral company by 2035 and the latest changes are seen in the latest step towards that goal.