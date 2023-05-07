Get into the swing of the warmer weather with these cool products

With the days now getting longer and the glimmer of warmer weather on the horizon, that means more opportunities to get out of the house and see some of the world – and this month’s cool products can help with just that.

We’ve rounded up some of the best new items for you to make the most of the great outdoors in a variety of pursuits.

Oakley Bike Collection (£various)

Oakley sunglasses and cycling go hand in hand, which is probably why it has just released a new range dedicated to life on two wheels.

Not only does the collection include eyewear, but it’s also got helmets, clothing and accessories that cover all aspects of cycling.

Highlights include the new Encoder Strike Vented glasses, which – as the name suggests – have a small vented brow section to help keep things cool.

Sony ZV-E1 Camera (£2,350)

Sony has really mastered the art of making compact cameras that deliver big on quality.

The new ZV-E1, which is actually focused around vlogging and handheld videos, takes the title of the world’s smallest, lightest, full-frame interchangeable lens blog camera.

Capable of filming in 4K, it’s got an adjustable LCD screen and can be paired with your smartphone for easy uploads to social media.

Garmin Edge 540 and 840 Cycle Computers (from £349)

If you’re getting into cycling, then it’s nice to see how far you’ve been and how quickly you’ve done your route.

Many people use smartphones, but dedicated cycle computers are a must-have if you want the best possible information.

Industry leader Garmin has just released its new Edge 540 and Edge 840 models, which bring advanced mapping and loads of performance insights into one neat package.

Adidas Ultraboost Golf Shoes (£TBA)

The weather is starting to warm up and that means it’s prime time to get out on the course.

Adidas already produces a variety of golf-orientated shoes, but this is the first time it’s incorporated its super-supportive Ultraboost technology into new golfing footwear.

Available initially in two exclusive colours, the Adidas Ultraboost Golf gets raised textured lugs to give you the best possible traction when hitting the ball.

