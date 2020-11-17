The iconic British motorcycle BSA could be back in production by the middle of 2021 – with an electric version poised to join the line-up.

Anand Mahindra, the billionaire chairman of Mahindra Group, aims to start building a research facility soon in Banbury, near BSA’s former Small Heath site.

It follows a vow he made on Christmas Day 2017 when he tweeted a picture of Father Christmas on a BSA bike with the comment: ‘We’re sorry you’ve missed out on your favourite ride for all these years, Santa…We’re working on getting it back for you…A shiny new one, but with all the character of your old steed.’

We’re sorry you’ve missed out on your favourite ride for all these years, Santa…We’re working on getting it back for you…A shiny new one, but with all the character of your old steed… pic.twitter.com/lgj0C7staC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 25, 2017

Mahindra has now told the Guardian that the first bikes off the production line will be the classic fossil-fuel-burning version but by the end of 2021 he hopes that BSA electric bikes could be hitting the roads.

‘The UK was the leader in bikes right from the start. That provenance is something that we really want to retain.’

Last week, Mahindra & Mahindra, which is part of the Mahindra Group, said its subsidiary BSA Company Limited, UK, had bought three companies from BSA Regal Group. Mahindra bought BSA Company Limited in October 2016.

The new Beezers with traditional engines will cost between £5,000 and £10,000, according to the Guardian.

Archive image via PA Media