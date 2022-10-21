Gloucester Nissan dealership undergoes redevelopment as part of £3m investment by Wessex Garages

Dealer group Wessex Garages says work on a £3m redevelopment of its Nissan Gloucester dealership is expected to be complete by Christmas.

The multi-million-pound redevelopment got underway in August with the site set to be transformed into an ultra-modern state-of-the-art showroom.

The Mercia Road premises are to be given Nissan’s new corporate identity as part of a full interior makeover.

Nissan’s updated visuals are certainly striking, with the modern, flat and two-dimensional design of its new logo signifying its continuous evolution towards becoming an innovative mobility brand of the future.

In partnership with its UK network, the Japanese brand has worked to ensure that its dealerships represent a ‘continuous commitment to innovation’ with a ‘customer-centric approach’.

The Gloucester showroom is being redeveloped at the same time as neighbouring Kia dealership.

Chris Wiseman, managing director of Wessex Garages, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with both brands as part of a series of refurbishments and investments at several of our sites.

‘Whilst the Gloucester project is on the same footprint as the existing site, it is virtually a completely new building and will complement the new aftersales facility completed earlier this year.

‘Customers can be assured that whilst there will be some disruption, we are definitely open for business as normal, albeit from a temporary facility on site.’

As well as its Nissan dealership in Gloucester, Wessex Garages represents the brand in Newport, Cardiff and Bristol.