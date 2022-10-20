Wessex Garages to sell Chinese EV GWM Ora Funky Cat

Wessex Garages has become the latest dealer group to take a GWM Ora UK franchise.

The well-known Nissan dealer – which also holds franchises with Mazda, Kia and Hyundai – joins Lookers and Peter Vardy in partnering with the Chinese EV brand.

GWM Ora UK said the appointment of Wessex Garages completes its ‘first retailer launch phase’, and it’s now moving onto ‘phase two’.

It added it’s focusing on a ‘natural scale up of infrastructure to support customer demand as it increases’.

More dealers will be joining the network in 2023, the firm added.

Wessex Garages has initially selected its Nissan Cribbs Causeway site in Bristol to operate the GWM Ora UK franchise.

Boss Chris Wiseman, pictured top, said: ‘GWM Ora is one of the most exciting brands to enter the UK this year and I am extremely proud that Wessex Garages will be at the forefront of its launch into the market.

‘Everything about this brand is right for the market and perfectly complements our existing brands.

‘An accessible price tag and premium look and feel makes the ORA Funky Cat First Edition a very compelling offering that we expect to be in very high demand.

‘We are obviously delighted to represent Ora in Bristol and our team is looking forward to showing our customers how great the Ora Funky Cat is.’

GWM Ora UK sales and marketing director, Toby Marshall, said: ‘We are delighted to announce Wessex Garages as an official retailer for GWM ORA products.

‘Our strategy is to grow the UK retailer network organically in-line with customer demand.

‘This appointment ensures excellent representation in the west of England.’

Earlier this month it was announced that listed dealer group Lookers would also offer the GWM Ora franchise at its Wolverhampton and Braintree sites.

The Lookers appointment followed Peter Vardy’s, with the Scottish retailer becoming the first to sign contracts with the Chinese carmaker.

On sale next month, the launch-spec Funky Cat First Edition rivals the Mini Electric and Fiat 500e, and costs £31,995.

It comes with a 48kWh battery giving 193 miles of range.

GWM Ora says it has over 8,000 expressions of interest in the car via its UK website.