Log in

News

Glyn Hopkin posts stunning 700 per cent rise in pre-tax profit

  • Latest accounts show pre-tax profit topped £12m in 2021
  • Glyn Hopkin took no government furlough support during the year
  • Company set to increase representation with major brands

 

Time 8:48 am, September 29, 2022

Pre-tax profit for dealer group Glyn Hopkin rocketed by a whopping 700 per cent in 2021, latest accounts show.

The firm, which operates 13 franchises from over 50 sites and is ranked 58th with a EBITDA of £4.07m in our Car Dealer Top 100, finished 2021 with a pre-tax profit of £12m – up £10.5m or 700 per cent on 2020’s accounts.

Turnover jumped from £368m to £452m – a near 23 per cent increase – while operating profit stood at £12.9m, up from £2.75m the year before.

Advert

The business said it didn’t take any government coronavirus furlough support in 2021.

Dividends for shareholders equated to £8.4m.

During the year, Glyn Hopkin agreed to sell off its Nissan and Suzuki dual-site in Watford and the deal is expected to be completed in January 2023 – at the same time as the business celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Thanks to strong sales through its Nissan, Kia and MG franchises, Glyn Hopkin said it’s intending on adding more dealerships under these brands and ‘prospective acquisitions’ have been ‘identified in order to achieve this’.

Advert

The business also confirmed that it’s set to keep all of its Stellantis franchises following the carmaker’s termination of UK dealerships in May 2021.

Due to its Stellantis partnership, Glyn Hopkin also said the Vauxhall franchise is now available and it’s ‘considering’ adding the brand to its representation.

However, Glyn Hopkin seems set on redrawing its Honda franchise and is evaluating ‘alternative uses’ for its dual-franchise Honda and Mitsubishi Colchester showroom, although it did say aftersales for both brands is still on the table.

Established in 1993, Glyn Hopkin has showrooms across London, Essex, Hertfordshire, London, Suffolk, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire, and currently has Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Dacia, Fiat, Honda, Jeep, MG, Nissan, Renault, Suzuki and Kia brands in its portfolio.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190