Glyn Hopkin wins praise from Nissan GB boss as it celebrates 30th anniversary

Car dealer group Glyn Hopkin has been congratulated on its 30th anniversary by the boss of Nissan in Britain.

It opened its first car dealership – a single Nissan operation in Romford – in early 1993 and since then has grown to represent more than 10 manufacturers across a network of over 50 dealerships, with more than 850 employees.

But Nissan is central to its portfolio, with Glyn Hopkin the UK’s largest Nissan dealer group, boasting 14 dealerships in London and elsewhere in the south of England.

The most recent Nissan addition to the Car Dealer Top 100 firm was the Mill Hill site, where a former West Way business joined the family late last year.

Glyn Hopkin group CEO Fraser Cohen said: ‘I’m incredibly proud of the fact that after 30 years in business, Glyn Hopkin is still going strong.

‘We would not have reached this significant milestone without the continued commitment of all our staff, and more importantly, the ongoing loyalty of our customers.

‘The past 30 years has seen us serve more than 250,000 customers and their loyalty is unrivalled, with many customers having purchased numerous vehicles from our group, returning year after year for both servicing and sales.’

He added: ‘Our business has won a string of awards over the years from the Nissan brand, including global recognition for our pioneering efforts with electric cars, in particular the Nissan Leaf, as well as numerous awards from our other manufacturer partners.

‘The future is bright. We have continued to expand over the years to be able to offer our customers an unrivalled choice and unparalleled level of service, and 2023 sees plans for our further growth.’

Andrew Humberstone, managing director of Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘I congratulate Glyn, Fraser and everyone connected with Glyn Hopkin on reaching the company’s 30th anniversary – it’s a wonderful achievement.

‘I’d also like to send my best wishes for the company’s continued success.

‘As a manufacturer, we rely on our fantastic network of dealers to an incredible degree, and of course the Glyn Hopkin group, with 14 dealerships, are a key partner of ours.

‘Well done everyone and keep up the good work!’

In addition to Nissan, Glyn Hopkin represents brands including MG, Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Suzuki, MG, Kia, Fiat and Abarth.

Pictured at top is the Glyn Hopkin Nissan dealership in St Albans