Groupe Renault has laid out new strategic plans which it hopes will transform its fortunes and boost growth.

Called ‘Renaulution’, the plan looks to move Groupe Renault’s focus ‘from volume to value’.

The strategy will be made up of three phases with the first – ‘Resurrection’ – running up to 2023 and majoring on margin and cash regeneration recovery.

Then, ‘Renovation’ which will span up to 2025, will see new models added to the firm’s ranges across the board. From 2025 and onwards the ‘Revolution’ part of the plan will see the firm shift its business model to focus on tech, energy and mobility.

Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, said: ‘The Renaulution is about moving the whole company from volumes to value. More than a turnaround, it is a profound transformation of our business model.

‘We’ve set steady, healthy foundations for our performance. We’ve streamlined our operations starting with engineering, adjusting our size when required, reallocating our resources in high-potential products and technologies.’

The change will see 24 new vehicles introduced across the group by 2025, with the new electric Renault 5 forming a key part of this offensive.

Also released today (Jan 14), the 5 takes many design cues from Renault’s classic hatch, while wider arches and a prominent front spoiler give a distinct nod to the famous Renault 5 Turbo.

Another key model is the Dacia Bigster. Revealed in concept form today, the Bigster will provide a low-cost entry into C-segment vehicles and will take its place at the top of the firm’s range.

Measuring slightly longer than the current Duster, the Bigster will be underpinned by the Alliance CMF-B platform. It will share this with new Lada models through a tie-in between the Russian manufacturer and Dacia underneath the wider Renault group umbrella.

Lada looks set to launch four new models by 2025, including a new version of the firm’s legendary Niva. However, it appears that while Dacia will remain available in the UK, there are no such plans to offer Lada models here.

A new tie-up between Alpine and Lotus has also been announced, combining the pair’s knowledge of lightweight vehicles for the development of a new electric sports car.

Phil Popham, CEO of Lotus Cars, said: ‘Today’s announcement is the first step in what is set to be a hugely rewarding collaboration between our iconic brands. We are proud to be working with Groupe Renault in this collaboration – sharing Lotus’ technical expertise and abilities, and leveraging our long track record of successful collaborations.’