H.R Owen puts Rimac Nevera on display around London ahead of release

The Rimac Nevera all-electric hypercar has been put on display in London by H.R Owen ahead of the luxury dealer group selling the 1,914bhp racer when it goes on sale.

H.R. Owen is the only official retailer of Rimac Automobili vehicles in the country, and one of only a handful of global retailers selling selling the limited run of just 150 Neveras.

The group were offered a sneak peak at the car this week when it was brought over from Rimac’s factory in Croatia.

The visit was the car’s first trip outside its homeland ahead of an eight month world tour.

Under H.R. Owen’s care, the Nevera silently roamed the capital, exploring its Ultra Low Emissions Zone under electric power.

It took in some of London’s most iconic sights, including the London Eye and Mayfair’s exclusive boutiques.

Now, the H.R. Owen team will be hosting a series of exclusive static display and drive opportunities for potential Nevera customers.

Later this week, the car will head to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it’ll be tackling the hillclimb in the Supercar Run.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: ‘Since meeting Mate Rimac and the whole Rimac Automobili team two years ago, we have believed wholeheartedly in their vision.

‘To finally now see the culmination of years of development, with the Nevera finally in our showroom and on the streets of London, is a very special moment.

‘Led by the Group Chairman of Berjaya Corp Berhad, Vincent Tan, H.R. Owen has built a reputation for extraordinary attention-to-detail in customer service, just as Rimac has perfected every small detail on the Nevera.

‘It’s the foundation for a great partnership between our brands.’

The Rimac develops 1,914hp from four electric motors.

It can accelerate to 60mph in 1.85 seconds and to 100mph in just 4.3 seconds.

It maintains its eye-widening acceleration throughout a full-throttle cycle, achieving 186mph from rest in 9.3 seconds.