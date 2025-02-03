Used car sales off to slow start in 2025 due to bad weather – but footfall expected to rise in February

The year got off to a slower start for car supermarkets and franchised dealers compared with January 2024 with stock sitting longer on forecourts, new data shows.

Motors’ latest Market View shows that for these dealers the sold conversion rate in January 2025 was down 11% and 13% respectively, while independents increased their sales by 1%.

Overall, January’s sales volumes were down 4% year-on-year.

The slow uptake was also reflected in an increase in days to sell, up month-on-month from 33 to 35 days and year-on-year (30 days).

Stock levels across all dealer types averaged 51 cars, on a par with 50 units last January, but down month-on-month from 55 units, although this was the highest level recorded in 2024.

Car supermarkets entered the year with 11% more stock than 2024 and franchised dealers were up 5%, whilst independent dealers were flat.

Motors said the average price of a used car on its platform in January was £17,619, up just 0.3% (£57) month-on-month, in line with the incremental movements seen throughout last year, and 1% up year-on-year from £17,461.

The biggest month-on-month price rise by model was the all-electric MG4 (1-2 years) which increased 9% to £24,319.

The biggest dip was the hybrid Hyundai Tucson (1-2 years) dropping 6% to £26,490.

The fastest selling used car in January was the Cupra Formentor (19 days), followed by the MG3 (20 days) Tesla Model 3 (21 days), MG ZS (21 days) and MG HS (23 days).

Ford was the most viewed car brand, accounting for 13% of online views, followed by Volkswagen (9%), Mercedes-Benz (8%), BMW (7%) and Audi (7%).

Motors marketing director Lucy Tugby said: ‘January traditionally gets off to a slow start for the used car market as buyers contend with Christmas bill payments and families prepare for the new school term.

‘However, this year was compounded by a succession of storms bringing high winds, flooding and snow to most of the country.

‘As a result dealers saw their sales conversion drop, compared to the same period last year, with many now carrying over unsold stock into February.

‘We have seen a solid growth in traffic during January which we anticipate will translate into showroom footfall over the coming weeks.’