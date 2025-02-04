IMDA grows top team with two experienced industry leaders joining committee

In the world of football, yesterday marked transfer deadline day with clubs given until 11pm to seal any last minute deals in a bid to bolster their teams.

Meanwhile, the automotive world, the Independent Motor Dealers Association (MDA) has been welcoming two new additions of its own.

The trade body, set up by legendary car dealer Umesh Samani, had added both Allan Thompson and Sandy Burgess to its executive committee.

An experienced independent retailer, Thompson is the boss of County Garage Ford in Kent, as well as serving as chairman of the National Ford Retail Dealers Association (NFRDA).

Burgess meanwhile has spent decades in the trade and recently stood down as chief executive of the Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA).

Samani says that both men will be ‘fantastic additions’ to the IMDA leadership, having been officially approved last Thursday (January 30).

He said: ‘The IMDA is delighted to welcome on to the committee, Allan Thompson, County Garage Ford and chairman of the NFRDA, and Sandy Burgess, former chief executive of the Scottish Motor Trade Association.

‘Both Allan and Sandy will be fantastic additions to the IMDA committee and highlights the strength and growth of the association since its formation in 2017.’

Thompson has held various roles within franchised dealer groups down the years and holds a Retail Automotive master’s degree from Loughborough University.

Reacting to his latest appointment, he said: ‘In 2024, the NFRDA saw the huge benefits the IMDA could offer, and we were delighted to bring 100 new members to the IMDA.

‘All of us at the IMDA and NFRDA share a common goal – assisting independent and family run dealerships by remaining competitive and putting customers at the heart of everything we do.

‘With the industry undergoing rapid transformation, I look forward to strengthening our collaboration and helping support fellow dealers.’

Meanwhile, Burgess brings a whopping 50 years of experience to the table and was CEO of the SMTA between 2015 and 2024.

A skilled director of operations. he has valuable experience working with government departments, stakeholders, shareholders, membership owners and investors.

He said: ‘I wanted to join the IMDA as I have watched on from the sidelines over the years since the IMDA was formed and quickly realised that the offer made actually suited my very small but fiercely independent used car site to a tee!

‘With my background I was always going to struggle to be part of any other trade associations with which I had many years of experience at the highest levels, so the fresh and unencumbered opportunity that presented itself with IMDA membership was the perfect fit.

‘My thoughts have always been that there is safety in numbers and trade associations are without any doubt in my mind the very best solution for independents be they franchised or not, being alone in this industry is tough and indeed I would argue, potentially dangerous.

‘With the strength of national representation, the IMDA offers a member, he/she can be more confident in delivering a better outcome for their clients, their staff and of course their business.’