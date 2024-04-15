Sandy Burgess to stand down as CEO of Scottish Motor Trade Association after a decade

The Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA) is on the lookout for a new boss after the current chief executive decided to stand down, following a decade at the helm.

Sandy Burgess is currently in his tenth year leading the organisation, having been associated with the body for almost 50 years.

The 65-year-old began working in the motor trade in 1974, when he took up a role as an apprentice mechanic with a Datsun garage, which was operated by the SMTA.

Since then he has served 18 years as a board member and also held the position of president between 2006 and 2011.

However, he has now decided the time is right to step away from the SMTA and work is underway to find his replacement.

Burgess will be remaining in post until the end of the year to allow time for a suitable candidate to be found, allowing for a lengthy notice period.

He told Car Dealer: ‘I have decided to stand down from my position of Chief Executive of the SMTA and have advised the board of directors accordingly.

‘My exit will be somewhat protracted to allow the association the time it needs to recruit my replacement and we have factored in the potential for that individual to have a lengthy notice period to honour.

‘Therefore I will be in position with the SMTA until the 31st of December 2024. I have enjoyed my time at the SMTA and care passionately about our sector.

The SMTA has long been a major voice in the Scottish motor trade. Founded in 1903 it has striven to ‘encourage, promote and protect’ its members and to give a guiding hand to consumers.

Back in 2020, Burgess appeared on our Car Dealer Live series to talk all things SMTA as well as his own career and the state of the motor trade. You can watch the full interview at the top of this story.

Moving forward, he plans to launch a consultancy business to help small and medium-sized motor traders in Scotland.

He said: Going forward I will not be leaving the industry completely as I have plans to get more involved in my own businesses which include a small used car operation as well as a commercial property business and a travel agency.

‘In addition to these I plan to launch a consultancy business focusing on the challenges and opportunities that exist for the SME automotive sector here in Scotland so there is plenty to keep me busy!’