Used car auction house brings the hammer down on 30 years in the motor trade

A used car auction house which has served the motor trade for more than three decades has closed its doors for good.

Arrow Motor Auctions, in Redditch has been bringing the hammer down on second-hand vehicles since 1994 but the final car has now gone through the line.

The last sale at the Bartleet Road site took place on January 22, with the premises then staying open until last Friday (Jan 31) for administrative purposes.

Now however, with the final deals completed and the last unsold cars collected, the firm ceased has now ‘closed for business’.

In a message posted on social media, bosses confirmed the sad closure and thanks customers for their years of loyalty.

A spokesman for the firm said: ‘After over 30 years of continuous trading, Arrow Motor Auctions will be closing its doors on January 31, 2025.

‘The offices will remain open until January 31, 2025 in order to allow customers and clients to conclude all sales and transactions. Also to collect from the site any unsold vehicles.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank both our customers and clients for their loyal support over the last three decades.’

A message has now appeared on the firm’s website, which reads: ‘Arrow Motor Auctions is now closed for business.

‘We would like to thank all of our past customers for their support.’

Prior to closing, the outfit sold up to 200 vehicles each week from main agents, retail part exchanges, trade and private entries.