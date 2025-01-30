Security fears are holding Chinese carmakers back among older UK buyers – survey

Older car buyers are being held back from buying Chinese EVs due to concerns over privacy, a new survey has revealed.

Data from Auto Trader found that 41% of people aged 55 and above have fears over data security and privacy risks when buying Chinese products.

The online marketplace polled almost 4,000 consumers with more mature buyers expressing scepticism over switching to vehicles from China.

As well as security concerns, almost half (43%) of over 55s said they also mistrusted the quality of the cars compared to their more established rivals.

On the flip side, the study found that the greatest support is currently coming from drivers aged 17-34, with 57% attracted by factors such as innovative technology and affordability.

The study was commissioned as the likes of BYD, GWM and Omoda all continue to gain ground in the UK automotive market.

A separate Auto Trader report forecasts that Chinese companies could hold a share of up to 25% of the UK’s new electric vehicle market by 2030, which is when the Government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said: ‘Chinese brands are increasingly pivotal players in the UK’s electric transition.

‘Their ability to offer affordable, high-quality electric vehicles is winning over the younger drivers who will play a vital role in driving the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

‘But the rise of Chinese brands comes with challenges.

‘Consumers’ trust in the quality and safety of these new entrants remains mixed, particularly among older buyers.

‘To succeed, Chinese brands will need to focus on reassuring consumers – through strong safety ratings, data security, expert reviews and customer service – that they are as good as the more trusted traditional manufacturers.’

In response to the findings, former Aston Martin and Nissan chief, Dr Andy Palmer, denied that Chinese EVs posed any greater security risk than ICE vehicles.

He said: ‘Smart electronics and AI software are a phenomena of our time, and proliferate into almost everything we own.

‘For some, this has raised concern about the growth in Chinese EVs and the risk of spying.

‘We should be cognisant of the risk but not attribute this only to China and only to EVs. The same functions can exist on internal combustion cars, and the risk from phones is probably greater.’