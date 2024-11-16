BYD outlines ambitious UK plans from Budget EVs to luxury Yangwang brand arriving

BYD has opened up on its ambitious plans for the UK and confirmed that it will be bringing its luxury Yangwang brand to Europe.

The Chinese brand has made quite the splash since arriving on these shores, selling more cars than established named like Alfa Romeo, Smart and Subaru put together in 2024.

However, bosses are not resting on their laurels and have now outlined what will be coming next as the outfit continues to make its presence felt.

In an interview with the PA news agency, executive vice president of BYD, Stella Li, has confirmed that three more PHEV models badged ‘DM-i’ will be arriving. These will be a hatchback, saloon and another SUV to sit alongside the recently launched Seal U DM-i, and will arrive in the next 12 months.

Additionally, Li confirmed that rugged BYD’s Shark 6 pick-up will be coming to the UK in 2025, too. Using the firm’s DMO plug-in hybrid platform that’s designed for more off-road environments, it’ll go head to head with Ford’s recently revealed Ranger PHEV.

It uses a small 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to two electric motors to push out a mighty 430bhp and 621Nm of torque to all four wheels. A 29.6kWh battery pack will allow a pure electric driving range of up to 62 miles.

The model has already proved a massive hit in Australia, where BYD sold 2,500 units in the first week of sales, according to Li.

The BYD exec explained that in expanding its range of hybrid-powered models, the manufacturer is reacting quickly to the European market’s tricky shift to EVs. Its PHEV ‘DM-i’ tech is the perfect solution for many people who aren’t ready for full-electrics or in places where the infrastructure isn’t reliable enough.

‘DM-i, or dual mode intelligent, technology allows you to drive more than 1,080 kilometres (671 miles) on one charge and one tank – this has become next level innovation,’ Li said.

‘Most people don’t drive far in a month, and this [DM-i] means you don’t need to go to the gas station – you can drive on EV for most of the time. The driving experience is also so quiet, smooth and comfortable.’

Elsewhere, the Chinese powerhouse still intends to plough ahead with a raft of new pure electric models, including an entry-level EV to rival the Dacia Spring.

The model will sit below the BYD Dolphin electric supermini as a cheaper offering and will arrive in the UK at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

However, Li, confirmed that the car won’t be priced under €20,000 (£16,600), meaning the £14,995 Spring will remain Britain’s cheapest new EV.

Despite media reports to the contrary, the car won’t be badged Seagull but instead ‘Dolphin Mini’ due to Seagull having ‘different meanings in different English-speaking cultures’, she said.

At the same time as launching a bargain-basement EV, BYD will also be manoeuvring into the premium market with its posher Yangwang division.

The brand made an appearance at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and was ‘received well’, fuelling BYD’s decision to bring the brand to Europe.

Yangwang’s European launch date is slated ‘by 2026’ and will likely include the Land Rover Defender-esque U8 – with its innovative four-electric motor range-extender hybrid powertrain, and tank-turning and floating-on-water tech – the 1,288bhp U9 supercar, and ‘another model we are currently defining’, confirmed Li.