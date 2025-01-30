Honda Jazz was UK’s most reliable used car of 2024 as Asian models dominate list

The Honda Jazz was the UK’s most reliable used car of 2024, according to new data from Warranty Solutions Group (WSG).

The warranty specialists has been crunching its data based on a sample of 5,000 vehicle repair claims it paid out last year.

It then worked out how many policies it sold for each used model against how many claims were made, to come up with an overall claim rate.

The lower the rate, the more reliable a car was throughout the year and it was the Jazz that ended up clear at the top.

The Japanese hatchback had a claim rate of just 2.6% in 2024, with the most common claims being for starter motors and solenoids, at a cost of £303.88.

Other claims that came in included battery replacements at an average of £284.95 and air conditioning compressors, which cost £701.09.

The result placed the Jazz clear of the second placed Toyota Yaris (2.94%), as well as the Volkswagen T-Roc (3.05%) and MG ZS (3.36%).

The top five was rounded off by the Hyundai Kona, which had a claim rate of 3.64%.

When it came to repair costs, the Kona was also the priciest to fix of all the used models in the top 20, with an average repair bill of £768.12.

At the other end of the scale, the Hyundai i10 was the least reliable car in the top 20, with a claim rate of 7.19%.

The list was dominated by cars from Asia, with 12 of the top 20 most reliable models coming from either Japan or South Korea.

The brand with the most cars was Toyota, which had three entries on the list.

Most reliable used cars of 2024

Honda Jazz (2.6%) Toyota Yaris (2.94%) Volkswagen T-Roc (3.05%) MG ZS (3.36%) Hyundai Kona (3.64%) Toyota Aygo (4.61%) Suzuki Vitaro (4.83%) Volkswagen Up! (5.0%) Suzuki Swift (5.05%) Toyota Auris (5.08%) Mazda 2 (5.64%) Mazda 3 (5.99%) Kia Picanto (6.03%) Nissan Micra (6.14%) Peugeot 108 (6.43%) Peugeot 107 (6.67%) Ford Ka (6.88%) Skoda Citigo (7.0%) Dacia Sandero (7.05%) Hyundai i10 (7.19%)

Reacting to the findings, Martin Binnee, operations director of WSG, said: ‘Brands like Toyota, Honda, and Volkswagen continue to set the standard for reliability, with standout models such as the Jazz, Yaris, and T-ROC.

‘Additionally, premium brands like Lexus, as well as dependable options from Subaru and Hyundai, still remain trusted choices for durability and quality.

‘Modern vehicles benefit from cutting-edge engineering and superior materials, making even used cars from recent years a solid investment. Advanced diagnostic systems and refined manufacturing practices have significantly extended the lifespan of today’s vehicles.’

While the majority of 2024’s list is made up of ICE vehicles, WSG does say that it expects to see more EVs and hybrids appearing over the coming years, following ‘remarkable improvements’.

However, bosses have warned that buyers need to be careful when buying older EVs, with low battery health still a key concern.

Binnee added: ‘As electric vehicles and hybrids gain popularity, their reliability has seen remarkable improvements.

‘Iconic models like the Toyota Prius and Tesla Model 3, when properly maintained, have earned a reputation for dependability. However, when considering older EVs, it’s crucial to assess battery health to avoid costly replacements.

‘While used cars equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) or sophisticated infotainment features offer convenience, these technologies may encounter issues as they age.

‘Repairs for such systems can be expensive, so it’s wise to consider potential maintenance costs when making a purchase.’

To ensure a fair analysis, the data excluded any models with less than 300 sales across WSG’s dealer network.