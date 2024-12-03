Revealed: Most and least reliable superminis on the market with Toyota Yaris on top

The Toyota Yaris has been named the most reliable supermini based on warranty claim data for the UK’s 20 best-selling models.

The results, compiled by Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) from its claim data, showed that the Yaris was far ahead of its peers, comparing its 3.6% claim rate to the second place Toyota Ago at 5.88%.

The top three most common warranty claims for the Yaris were the wheel bearings averaging £271.00, concentric slave cylinder averaging £313.32 and air conditioning condenser averaging £420.07.

The data showed that Japanese cars continue to live up to their reputation as the reliable choice, as the Suzuki Swift took third place with a 6.42% claim rate.

However, at the other end of the table the Citroen C3 placed 20th with a 19.71% claim rate.

Its most common faults were the NOx sensor, averaging £431.18 to fix, coil spring with an average value of £147.33 and timing belt for an average value of £657.98.

In 19th place was fellow Stellantis vehicle, the Peugeot 208, with an 18.51% claim rate and in 18th the Mini Cooper with 17.42.

Of the most common faults, highest average claim value was for the Mazda 2 in eighth place with the average value of a claim for the fuel pump costing £1,620.59.

This was followed by the Suzuki Swift with in car entertainment repairs costing an average of £1,529.53 and the Dacia Sandero (seventh) catalytic converter costing an average of £1,053.43.

Martin Binnee, operations director of WSG said: ‘Superminis have long been a staple of the UK car market, and their popularity shows no signs of waning.

‘Accounting for approximately 31.9% of all used car transactions, superminis remain the best-selling vehicle type. Their appeal lies in their compact size, affordability, and practicality, making them ideal for urban driving and first-time buyers.

‘Superminis offer one of the most accessible ways to experience high-performance driving, bringing extra enjoyment to even the most routine journeys.

‘Building a small, fun, and efficient hot hatchback that also meets today’s tough safety and emissions standards isn’t easy. Yet, a few bold manufacturers are still championing the supermini market, crafting compact cars that bring excitement back to everyday driving—balancing thrills with ease, efficiency, and a playful spirit.’