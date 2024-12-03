Log in

Revealed: Most and least reliable superminis on the market with Toyota Yaris on top

  • Warranty Solutions Group reveals how reliable superminis are
  • Data looks at 20 best-selling superminis in the UK
  • It also revealed the common faults and average value

Time 10:46 am, December 3, 2024

The Toyota Yaris has been named the most reliable supermini based on warranty claim data for the UK’s 20 best-selling models.

The results, compiled by Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) from its claim data, showed that the Yaris was far ahead of its peers, comparing its 3.6% claim rate to the second place Toyota Ago at 5.88%.

The top three most common warranty claims for the Yaris were the wheel bearings averaging £271.00, concentric slave cylinder averaging £313.32 and air conditioning condenser averaging £420.07.

The data showed that Japanese cars continue to live up to their reputation as the reliable choice, as the Suzuki Swift took third place with a 6.42% claim rate.

However, at the other end of the table the Citroen C3 placed 20th with a 19.71% claim rate.

Its most common faults were the NOx sensor, averaging £431.18 to fix, coil spring with an average value of £147.33 and timing belt for an average value of £657.98.

In 19th place was fellow Stellantis vehicle, the Peugeot 208, with an 18.51% claim rate and in 18th the Mini Cooper with 17.42.

Of the most common faults, highest average claim value was for the Mazda 2 in eighth place with the average value of a claim for the fuel pump costing £1,620.59.

This was followed by the Suzuki Swift with in car entertainment repairs costing an average of £1,529.53 and the Dacia Sandero (seventh) catalytic converter costing an average of £1,053.43.

Martin Binnee, operations director of WSG said: ‘Superminis have long been a staple of the UK car market, and their popularity shows no signs of waning.

‘Accounting for approximately 31.9% of all used car transactions, superminis remain the best-selling vehicle type. Their appeal lies in their compact size, affordability, and practicality, making them ideal for urban driving and first-time buyers.

‘Superminis offer one of the most accessible ways to experience high-performance driving, bringing extra enjoyment to even the most routine journeys.

‘Building a small, fun, and efficient hot hatchback that also meets today’s tough safety and emissions standards isn’t easy. Yet, a few bold manufacturers are still championing the supermini market, crafting compact cars that bring excitement back to everyday driving—balancing thrills with ease, efficiency, and a playful spirit.’

