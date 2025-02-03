Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson to retire as Stellantis shuffles senior management

Peugeot chief Linda Jackson is to retire from the car industry as part of a wider round of changes at parent firm Stellantis.

The Brit has had an illustrious 48-year career in the automotive business, most notably holding the role of Peugeot CEO for the past four years.

Before that, Coventry-born Jackson had a 15-year stint with sister firm Citroen UK where she progressed from finance director to MD, and earlier had roles at Jaguar, Land Rover and Rover Group.

She will be replaced by Alain Favey who joins Stellantis from rental company Europcar.

A new boss for Peugeot is part of a wider restructuring programme for Stellantis as it seeks to ‘simplify’ its organisation.

The changes include Bob Broderdorf now heading up Jeep, Xavier Peugeot leading DS Automobiles, and Anne Abboud being appointed to lead Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicles unit.

Stellantis is also still on the hunt for a new CEO after Carlos Tavares resigned from the role in December 2024.

Stellantis chairman John Elkann said: ‘Building on the changes made in December, today’s announcements will further simplify our organisation and increase our local agility and rigor of execution.

‘We look forward to driving growth by providing our customers with an even larger choice of great combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.’