Log in
Linda Jackson at 24 hours of Le Mans 2024Linda Jackson at 24 hours of Le Mans 2024

News

Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson to retire as Stellantis shuffles senior management

  • Jackson has been Peugeot CEO for last four years
  • Prior to this she headed up Citroen UK
  • New Peugeot CEO will be Alain Favey
  • Stellantis still looking for Tavares replacement

Time 12:50 pm, February 3, 2025

Peugeot chief Linda Jackson is to retire from the car industry as part of a wider round of changes at parent firm Stellantis.

The Brit has had an illustrious 48-year career in the automotive business, most notably holding the role of Peugeot CEO for the past four years.

Before that, Coventry-born Jackson had a 15-year stint with sister firm Citroen UK where she progressed from finance director to MD, and earlier had roles at Jaguar, Land Rover and Rover Group.

Advert

She will be replaced by Alain Favey who joins Stellantis from rental company Europcar.

A new boss for Peugeot is part of a wider restructuring programme for Stellantis as it seeks to ‘simplify’ its organisation.

The changes include Bob Broderdorf now heading up Jeep, Xavier Peugeot leading DS Automobiles, and Anne Abboud being appointed to lead Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicles unit.

Advert

Stellantis is also still on the hunt for a new CEO after Carlos Tavares resigned from the role in December 2024.

Stellantis chairman John Elkann said: ‘Building on the changes made in December, today’s announcements will further simplify our organisation and increase our local agility and rigor of execution.

‘We look forward to driving growth by providing our customers with an even larger choice of great combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

CMS Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108