H.R. Owen to bring iconic Italian job lot to inaugural Salon Privé London

Luxury motor dealer group H.R. Owen is to debut and display iconic Italian marques at the inaugural Salon Privé London.

Highlights of the high-end event will see its dealerships showcasing the Ferrari 296 GTB, pictured above, Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae and Maserati MC20 at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Director David Bagley said: ‘We’re delighted that H.R. Owen is able to bring such pivotal models to the first Salon Privé London.

‘These are true greats of the automotive world, which only a privileged few would have had the chance to see in the flesh.

‘Nowhere else offers the chance to enjoy the progressive intent of todays’ most esteemed manufacturers.’

The Ferrari 296 GTB is the marque’s first road car with rear-wheel drive plug-in (PHEV) hybrid architecture, and will be making its UK debut at Salon Privé London.

With an exceptionally wide V6 design, it develops 818bhp and goes from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds.

A Tailor Made Roma will be on display alongside the 296 GTB, showcasing Ferrari’s exclusive programme for customers wanting a one-of-a-kind vehicle that reflects their personality and tastes.

Meanwhile, Lamborghini London will be presenting the 770bhp Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae – billed as the most powerful, naturally aspirated Aventador ever produced.

Only 350 coupés and 250 Roadsters will be built, with the 220mph super-sports car marking the end of an era as the final iteration of the Sant’Agata model.

Its 6.5-litre V12 engine can take the car from 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds.

Also on show will be the new Huracán STO as well as the Urus Super SUV.

Vistors to the Salon Privé London, which takes place from April 21-23, will be able to see the new Maserati MC20 as well. The spiritual successor to the MC12, it’s first Maserati with a carbon-fibre monocoque.

Powered by a 3-litre, twin-turbocharged V6, it can hit 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds, going on to reach a top speed of 203mph.