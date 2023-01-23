Hackers demand millions in ransom from Arnold Clark or else face massive upload of customer information to dark web

Hackers who targeted Arnold Clark are demanding that the dealer group pay a multi-million-pound ransom or else face a massive upload of leaked customer data.

According to yesterday’s Mail on Sunday, the cyber attackers have already released 15 gigabytes in one go. Now they’re threatening to post another 467 gigabytes of sensitive customer information.

The report says cyber criminal gang Play has already put customer information such as National Insurance numbers, passports and addresses on the dark web.

It claims to have seen some of the sensitive customer data, such as copies of bank statements. Tens of thousands of people could be at risk of having their details used in identity fraud, a cybercrime expert has claimed.

The attack on the number 1 Car Dealer Top 100 firm was carried out just before Christmas, and today’s Times adds that full names of customers, their home addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, copies of finance deals plus insurance certificates were also among the data haul.

Private motorists and corporate customers are listed, along with company-wide schemes that list named drivers.

It’s believed the hackers want the ransom paid in cryptocurrency.

The Times quoted cybercrime expert and ex-military intelligence officer Philip Ingram as saying: ‘There could be tens of thousands of people at much greater risk of having their personal details used by criminals for identity theft and fraud.’

It quoted an Arnold Clark spokesman as saying: ‘We are continuing our investigations into the incident on December 23.

‘We take the security of customer data very seriously and accurate identification of any potential compromise of that data remains our primary focus.

‘Once we have a full picture of all data potentially compromised, we plan to contact customers. We will continue to minimise any impact to customers and third-party partners.’

The spokesman added that Arnold Clark was liaising with the regulatory authorities as well as police.

‘During this incident we did voluntarily disconnect our corporate network to protect our customers.

‘This has inevitably resulted in some operational difficulties. Our IT security team are restoring a new segregated network in a secure environment,’ he was quoted as saying.

‘Our systems are not yet back to 100 per cent functionality and we apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing customers.’

The Times quoted Det Insp Norman Stevenson, of Police Scotland’s cyberinvestigations unit, as saying: ‘Our inquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with the business.’

Tha Mail on Sunday quoted an Information Commissioner’s Office spokesperson as saying: ‘Arnold Clark made us aware of an incident and we are making inquiries.’

Car Dealer has contacted Arnold Clark for a further comment.

Last October, Pendragon was also hit with a cyber attack. Those hackers – another group – threatened to release the data too, but never did. Pendragon refused to pay the ransom.

Firms that suffer data breaches face being fined millions by the Information Commissioner’s Office.

